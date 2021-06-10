Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.92

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 1781746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $10,322,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

