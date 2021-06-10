CMC Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.