CMC Materials, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of CCMP stock opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.14. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
