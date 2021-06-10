CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.14.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

