CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025, to achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7%. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest around $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. The company is making sustained efforts to expand its renewable portfolio. To this end, it aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewable, during the 2021-2025 period. However, CMS Energy’s consumers have been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.78 as of Dec 31, 2020. CMS Energy also incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

4/20/2021 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – CMS Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

4/12/2021 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

CMS stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

