CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

