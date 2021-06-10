CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 3,111,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

