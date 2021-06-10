CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 57,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,700,614 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.07.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -895.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after acquiring an additional 362,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

