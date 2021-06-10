Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,639.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,639 ($34.48) and last traded at GBX 2,635 ($34.43), with a volume of 45941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,618 ($34.20).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,507.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total transaction of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 951 shares of company stock worth $2,378,062.

About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

