Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 98,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 337,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 216.51% and a negative net margin of 264.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $157,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,614,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.