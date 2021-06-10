Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

CL traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.