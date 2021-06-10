Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

CXP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 21,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

