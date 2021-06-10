Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COLM. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,810 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

