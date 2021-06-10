Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $26.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.27 billion. Comcast reported sales of $23.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $112.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.63 billion to $114.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.98 billion to $124.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $259.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.