Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $257.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

