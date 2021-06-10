Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

SDVY stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61.

