Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,940 First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

FAAR stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05.

