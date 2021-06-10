Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

