Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $351,000 Position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

