Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Aytu Biopharma worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

