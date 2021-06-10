Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $358,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $32,960,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $15,472,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $10,430,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,714,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 0.31. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

