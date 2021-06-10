Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,518 shares of company stock worth $8,906,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

