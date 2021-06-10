Comparing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BRT Apartments and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.75%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments -66.47% -10.33% -5.07% Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.18% 10.74% 0.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 11.18 -$19.86 million $1.12 15.95 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $178.03 million 1.36 -$328.35 million $0.57 6.98

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. BRT Apartments pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Asset Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats BRT Apartments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

