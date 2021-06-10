Comparing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) & Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 23.76% 15.27% 0.75%

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.73 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.86 $2.82 billion $7.21 16.54

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 2 9 0 2.82

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus target price of $128.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Private Bancorp of America on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

