Comparing First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 5 2 0 2.29 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.59%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 27.23% 10.56% 1.22% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.66 $73.45 million $0.81 18.58 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 120 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Columbus, Canton, and Cleveland, Ohio; mortgage banking offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, and Hudson, Westlake, as well as Lewis Center, Ohio; and 139 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

