Comparing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 8.60 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Five9 $434.91 million 25.02 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,245.60

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akerna and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five9 1 4 13 0 2.67

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $198.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Five9 -9.84% 0.23% 0.05%

Summary

Five9 beats Akerna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

