Comparing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.00 $9.66 million $0.17 123.18 Eneti $163.73 million 1.38 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.10

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $24.53, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Eneti.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 5.82% 4.89% 2.32% Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69%

Risk and Volatility

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 705.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Star Bulk Carriers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Star Bulk Carriers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Eneti on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

