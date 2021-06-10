COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $38.92

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $40.00. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 3,632 shares changing hands.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,402,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

