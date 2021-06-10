Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.90 million-76.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.74 million.

BBCP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 230,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,527. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

