Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,748 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

