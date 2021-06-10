Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

CNTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,696,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,337,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,504,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $18,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

