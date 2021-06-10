Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.46. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
CNTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
