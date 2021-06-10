Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin Sells 8,000 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CONN opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $849.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

