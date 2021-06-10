Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.