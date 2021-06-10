Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.