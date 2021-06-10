Contrasting Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68% BlackRock Capital Investment -48.49% 9.04% 5.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Montrose Environmental Group and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 8 7 0 2.47 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential downside of 43.36%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and BlackRock Capital Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.04 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.86 BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.89 -$103.85 million $0.49 9.04

Montrose Environmental Group has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

