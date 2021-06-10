CorionX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $277,153.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $291,431.85 and $277,153.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CorionX has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00023809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00848261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.37 or 0.08494613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00089063 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,167,918 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

