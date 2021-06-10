Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.