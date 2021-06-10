Cortex (CTXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.86 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $50.86 million and $11.90 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00853334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.21 or 0.08511618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

