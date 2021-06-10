Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Shares Down 1.4%

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

