COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.75

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 11237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.83.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

