Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.39.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,560,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

