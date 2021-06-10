Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.21.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $223.47. 1,543,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,015. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.39.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

