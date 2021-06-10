Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58. Coupang has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

