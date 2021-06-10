Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Crescent Point Energy worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CPG stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

