CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

