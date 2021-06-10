CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $199,120.86 and $20.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,579,239 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

