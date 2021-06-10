CSFB Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$85.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.44.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.09. The stock has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.