CSFB Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$85.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by CSFB from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$91.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.44.
Shares of BNS opened at C$80.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.09. The stock has a market cap of C$98.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.11.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
