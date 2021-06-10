CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $94.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 187,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,744. CSX has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79.

Shares of CSX are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

