CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

