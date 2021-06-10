Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CRIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

