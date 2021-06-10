CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $101,570.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $101,570.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

